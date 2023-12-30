Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.16 and last traded at $45.36. Approximately 1,588,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,230,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

Specifically, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,392.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $28,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,517.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,392.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Upstart Stock Down 7.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,676,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Upstart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

