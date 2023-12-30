US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report) by 240.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,471 shares during the period. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF comprises about 1.6% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC owned 0.42% of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIL opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.88 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

