VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,043.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

