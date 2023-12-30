Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) versus Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Head-To-Head Survey

Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE – Get Free Report) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velocity Energy and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Velocity Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Energy N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) N/A Callon Petroleum $3.23 billion 0.68 $1.21 billion $7.99 4.05

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Energy. Velocity Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velocity Energy and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Velocity Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Energy and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Energy N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum 20.63% 16.26% 8.81%

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Velocity Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Energy

(Get Free Report)

Velocity Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are located in Matagorda Bay, Calhoun County, Texas. It also focuses on the exploration of oil and natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Sonterra Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Velocity Energy Inc. in March 2009. Velocity Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.