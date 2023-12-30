Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $99.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.73.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of VOD opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.74. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.52.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $179,125,000 after purchasing an additional 257,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,202,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,211 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,869,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,050,000 after purchasing an additional 588,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,455 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

