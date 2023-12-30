Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

VOYA opened at $72.96 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.