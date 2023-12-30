Weaver Consulting Group Sells 594 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,453. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $151.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.