William Blair Weighs in on ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ABM opened at $44.84 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $2,289,217. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

