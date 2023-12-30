Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 38,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

