YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the November 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

YanGuFang International Group Trading Down 1.4 %

YGF opened at $2.85 on Friday. YanGuFang International Group has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Get YanGuFang International Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of YanGuFang International Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YanGuFang International Group stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of YanGuFang International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

YanGuFang International Group Company Profile

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YanGuFang International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YanGuFang International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.