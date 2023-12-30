Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

JKHY stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.16 and its 200 day moving average is $157.99. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $184.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

