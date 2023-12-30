Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,583.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

