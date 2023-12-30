Zacks Research Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

BHC stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,177,000 after buying an additional 3,931,234 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303,015 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,084 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,489 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

