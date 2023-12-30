Zacks Research Comments on Entergy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entergy in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Entergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $101.21 on Friday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $114.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Entergy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Entergy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.