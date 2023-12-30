Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 151,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.