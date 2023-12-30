Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $21.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.87. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.09 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

