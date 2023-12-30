Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Up 57.6% in December

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Zentek Price Performance
ZTEK stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.76. Zentek has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Zentek Company Profile
Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.
