Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Zenvia Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Zenvia has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenvia

About Zenvia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zenvia by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zenvia by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zenvia in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zenvia by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zenvia by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 190,040 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

