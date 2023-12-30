Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) PT Raised to $15.00

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.92. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 241.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,772,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

