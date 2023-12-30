Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the November 30th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Zhongchao Trading Down 12.2 %

ZCMD stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Zhongchao has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhongchao

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zhongchao stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Free Report) by 249.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Zhongchao worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

