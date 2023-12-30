Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZIONL stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.4344 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

