1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 710 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $495.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.34 and a one year high of $505.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.66 and its 200 day moving average is $453.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

