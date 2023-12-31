2,055 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,055 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $200,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 613,612 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.35 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

