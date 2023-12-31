2,503 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 30.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 15.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 37.3% in the third quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.3% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.72, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,181,931 shares in the company, valued at $224,127,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,985 shares of company stock worth $14,002,756. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 0.7 %

Moderna stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $207.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

