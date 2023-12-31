8,492 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.