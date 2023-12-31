9,062 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

