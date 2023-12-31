Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Stake Raised by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

