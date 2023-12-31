Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.0% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,889 shares of company stock valued at $19,566,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

