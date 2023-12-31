Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,889 shares of company stock valued at $19,566,494. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

