Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $170.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

