Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

AMZN opened at $151.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

