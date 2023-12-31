Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.2% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 96,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.1% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.36. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

