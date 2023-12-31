Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 8.4% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ambev by 4.9% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 3.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 138.90%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

