American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

AEP stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

