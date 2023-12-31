American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American Water Works stock opened at $131.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

