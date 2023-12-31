Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $379.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $383.78.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.