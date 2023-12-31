AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $164.89 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $165.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.