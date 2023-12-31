Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.54.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

