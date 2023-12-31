AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after buying an additional 809,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

