BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average is $131.96.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,889 shares of company stock worth $19,566,494 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

