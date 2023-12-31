CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 290.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CACI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 127.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACI. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CACI

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE CACI opened at $323.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $275.79 and a 1-year high of $359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.51.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.