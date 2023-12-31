Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,707 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $170.69. The company has a market capitalization of $491.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average of $149.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

