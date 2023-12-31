Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $170.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $170.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average is $149.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.