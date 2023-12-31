Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Trading Down 0.1%

Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.01. 12,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.
Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.