Caprock Group LLC Acquires 132 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth $21,366,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.60. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

