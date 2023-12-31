Caprock Group LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIT opened at $172.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.94 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.52.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

