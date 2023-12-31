Caprock Group LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.0% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 128,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 237,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.7% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.78, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

