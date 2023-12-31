Caprock Group LLC Acquires 701 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ON by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of ON by 151.6% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONON. Evercore ISI began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

ON stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.15.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. ON’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

