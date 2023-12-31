Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,521 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Boise Cascade by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.5 %

BCC stock opened at $129.36 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $131.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.33%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

