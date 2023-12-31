Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 77.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HUBG opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hub Group from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Get Our Latest Report on HUBG

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.